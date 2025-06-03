Share

Since 1987, law enforcement agencies have recognized the vital role of modern bicycle patrols in maintaining public safety and enhancing community engagement. It has proven effective across various settings, including, but not limited to, law enforcement, other public safety agencies, college campuses, shopping malls, airports, and amusement parks. But what about churches? Absolutely!

Wildwood’s 2017 Summer Bible Blast event, Photo/Clint Sandusky

With growing concerns over safety and security at churches and other faith-based institutions, leaders are searching for ways to protect their congregations while preserving a welcoming and loving atmosphere. Security teams, ushers, parking members, and other designated personnel play a crucial role in ensuring safe worship environments.

Why Bike Patrol at Church?

In a recent May 25, 2025, article and video from Keith Graves of Christian Warrior Training -

, he emphasizes the importance of monitoring parking lots as part of a layered defense strategy. Graves states:

“If you've followed my training for any length of time, you’ve heard me say it: everything starts in the parking lot. That’s not theory—it’s pattern recognition. Now, the 2024 FB-ISAO report confirms it with hard data:

37% of all injuries occurred in parking lots

30% happened on exterior grounds

That means two-thirds of injuries happened before the attacker ever stepped inside. If you’re not covering the parking lot, your church is already at a disadvantage.”

The above data only highlights the importance of thinking out-of-the-box with proactive safety measures to deter evildoers from entering church property in the first place! That’s where bike patrol comes in!

Why Bike Patrol Works

Church settings function similarly to other places where bike patrol has been successfully utilized. Much like patrolling city streets, but in a smaller environment like schools or college campuses, bike patrol enhances:

Visibility – A highly noticeable presence to deter suspicious or criminal activity

Rapid Response – Swift movement and access to address security and other issues

Proactive Deterrence – Preventing issues before they occur or escalate

Church/Community Engagement – Strengthening connections between church members, the community, and security personnel

During my bike patrol shifts at Wildwood Calvary Chapel (Yucaipa, CA) from 2016 up to 2024, I was consistently first to respond to incidents like medical emergencies, reports of suspicious individuals or vehicles, and traffic control needs. My visible presence helped prevent unauthorized access and kept the church environment more secure and safe.

Implementing Bike Patrol for Church Security

In 2016, while assisting with security at Wildwood’s Summer Bible Blast event for kids, I quickly realized how exhausting multiple days of walking could be. Already employing my skills from law enforcement to keep events safe, I wondered -- “why not take it a step farther and do it on-bike?”

After discussing the idea with our Head Usher and the pastor overseeing the Usher/Security Ministry, they both thought it was a great idea. From then on, I patrolled key church services and events -- both on- and off-campus -- using my personal duty bike. In early 2018, I even presented a “Bike Patrol and Bicycle Safety” session for our Wildwood Christian Academy students, including reading them a Bible-inspired story.

Safety Equipment & Considerations

The safety of bike officers is just as critical for churches as it is for law enforcement. Essential protective gear includes:

Helmet (CPSC, ANSI, Snell, or equivalent certification, preferably with MIPS technology)

Eye protection (shatter-resistant, wraparound lenses, clear and tinted)

Cycling gloves (minimal padding for comfort and especially if you have a concealed handgun)

Ballistic vest (critical protection against various threats, including blunt force trauma from crashes. A low-profile, concealed option is available from Legacy Safety & Security.)

To ensure clarity while on patrol, my uniform clearly identified me as an “USHER,” not “POLICE.” My rear cargo bag carried similarly clear labeling.

Photo/Clint Sandusky

Churches take varied approaches to security -- some employ uniformed private security to monitor parking lots, while others rely on retired and/or off-duty law enforcement officers operating discreetly and in a concealed capacity. When implementing bike patrol, it's essential to wear a clearly identifiable uniform and clearly marked duty bicycle to ensure visibility, effectiveness, and distinction.

Duty Bicycle & Electric Bicycle Innovation

Initially, I used a 2014 Trek Police Model with upgraded components. Any bicycle used for patrol must be a reputable manufacturer public safety bicycle, in good working order, and properly fitted to the rider.

In April 2018, I transitioned to my Trek Police Electric Model (eMTB) -- a growing trend among law enforcement and other public safety agencies. E-bikes offer advantages like:

Faster response times

Reduced fatigue (during responses, a shift or multi-event period)

Expanded patrol range

Increased carrying capacity

Enhanced community engagement and customer service

More personnel interested in bike patrol due to a “bike with a boost”

Clint’s 2018 Trek Police Electric Model at 2019 Wildwood’s Car Show, Photo/Clint Sandusky

Training & Preparation

At Wildwood, my bike patrol operation was a solo effort. I kept my skills sharp by teaching CA POST bike patrol courses, endurance training, and competing in cross-country races, including the Police & Fire Games. Before launching the program, I worked with our pastor to establish qualifications, training standards, and safety guidelines. If you’re interested, feel free to reach out for a copy!

You may feel that qualifications, training standards, and safety guidelines are unnecessary or too challenging to introduce at your church. However, ensuring these measures are in place is not optional -- it’s essential to safeguard the bike officer, the congregation, and the church’s liability!

If your congregation is medium to large , there’s a good chance that at least one certified bike patrol officer -- whether currently serving in law enforcement or retired -- is already part of your church family. Use their expertise as a starting point and build your program from there.

Balancing Security & The Church Community

In today’s world, churches and their security teams must find the right balance between being a warm, loving, and welcoming environment -- reflecting Christ’s love -- while staying vigilant. Bike patrol provides a practical, approachable way to strengthen safety and security while preserving the spirit of love and fellowship.

Is Bike Patrol Right for Every Church?

Not necessarily. However, it can make a meaningful difference. Church leadership should prayerfully seek God’s guidance for their specific security needs and determine whether bike patrol aligns with their mission to protect their congregation.

Since its inception at Wildwood, the bike patrol program proved invaluable -- garnering praise for its effectiveness in maintaining a safe and welcoming place for worship.

As always, stay safe and be blessed!

Clint dedicated 24 years to law enforcement, serving with both the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Riverside Community College District Police Department, where he took on the role of Bike Team Coordinator.

From 1994 up to 2024, Clint was a CA POST-certified Bike Patrol Instructor, sharing his expertise for over two decades with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and beyond. A committed member of the International Police Mountain Bike Association (IPMBA) since 1994, he has led workshops at multiple IPMBA Conferences in 2006, 2007, 2018, 2019, and 2022. Clint’s contributions extended to IPMBA’s e-Bike Task Force, where he collaborated with PCI Erik Pearce to instruct the E-Bike Training Module Course at the 2022 Conference. His wealth of experience includes teaching, presenting, writing, and consulting on conventional and electric bicycle training and policy for law enforcement, government officials, and the cycling community across California, Idaho, and nationally.

Beyond law enforcement, Clint had the privilege of attending the 5th and 6th Annual Ark of Safety Forums, as well as Lt. Colonel Dave Grossman’s (retired) “Sheepdog Seminar” for church security. In addition, he participated in and presented at the 2018 “Active Shooter Preparedness Presentation,” hosted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in San Bernardino, CA.

Clint and his wife Robin currently attend Calvary Chapel Star (ID) where he serves as a Gatekeeper (Security Team) member.